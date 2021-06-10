California has another set of masking rules, even though it’s fully reopening next week

California fully reopens on June 15, which means vaccinated residents can ditch their masks in most places. But not necessarily the workplace — yet.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) met on Wednesday and suggested it would let most vaccinated Californians ditch their masks at work by the end of the month. The panel also rescinded a much stricter policy it approved last week, which would have required most employees to stay masked unless everyone in the room was fully vaccinated.