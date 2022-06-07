Part of LA Black history: 86-year-old tree in danger of removal

Cornelius Johnson received a potted oak tree sapling at the 1936 Olympics, and now the tree is 50 feet tall in the backyard of his Los Angeles childhood home.

Olympic high jumper Cornelius Johnson won the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It was a triumph for the U.S. and for his fellow Black athletes in Nazi Germany on the eve of World War II. But in addition to earning a medal, Johnson and others received a potted oak tree sapling. When he returned to the U.S., he planted it in his backyard in Koreatown. Eighty-six years later, the tree still stands, towering 50 feet into the air. But the tree may soon be lost. It’s sickly and developers are considering removing it.

