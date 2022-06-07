Olympic high jumper Cornelius Johnson won the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It was a triumph for the U.S. and for his fellow Black athletes in Nazi Germany on the eve of World War II. But in addition to earning a medal, Johnson and others received a potted oak tree sapling. When he returned to the U.S., he planted it in his backyard in Koreatown. Eighty-six years later, the tree still stands, towering 50 feet into the air. But the tree may soon be lost. It’s sickly and developers are considering removing it.
Part of LA Black history: 86-year-old tree in danger of removal
Credits
Guest:
- Tim Arango - Los Angeles correspondent for the New York Times - @tarangoNYT