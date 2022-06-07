Daytime TV is going to look a lot different this fall. Ellen Degeneres wrapped her last show at the end of May. “Maury” airs its final episode in September after more than 30 years on the air, although NBC says it will still broadcast reruns. Also leaving the air: Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams, and the women from “The Real.” But despite the departures, new faces will take their places, including actress and singer Jennifer Hudson, “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown, and former “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson.