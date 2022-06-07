NunTok: Nuns give an inside look at convent life

First there was #VanLife, a viral hashtag dedicated to living in a van. But another lifestyle has gone viral: #ConventLife. Nuns are turning to TikTok, giving users a peek into life inside of the abbey. They’ve racked up thousands of followers with their dancing, booking, knitting, and religious rituals. They’ve even attracted the attention of some brands and reality TV shows.
