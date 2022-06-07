NunTok: Nuns give an inside look at convent life

Nuns are taking to social media to give their legions of followers a behind-the-scenes look at their lives.

First there was #VanLife, a viral hashtag dedicated to living in a van. But another lifestyle has gone viral: #ConventLife. Nuns are turning to TikTok, giving users a peek into life inside of the abbey. They’ve racked up thousands of followers with their dancing, booking, knitting, and religious rituals. They’ve even attracted the attention of some brands and reality TV shows. 

@daughtersofstpaul #medianuns #nuntok #catholic #prayer #runningoutoftime #miamirunningoutoftime #fyp #christiantiktok #christiantiktokers #catholictiktok #sisters ♬ Running Out Of Time - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ynairaly Simo & Chris Jackson & Veronica Jackson & Gloria Calderón Kellett & Bri Holland & Alana Da Fonseca & Jada Banks-Mace & Gloria Estefan & Zoe Saldana & Leslie David Baker

