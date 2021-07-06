The classic sitcom couple involves a dopey husband who drinks beer and cracks jokes, and his pretty wife who’s always equipped with an eye roll for whatever comes out of his mouth. She’s usually not a well-developed character.
But in AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” the wife is the focus. The show stars Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) as Allison, who goes on a quest to end her marriage with Kevin, played by Eric Petersen, and possibly his life.
AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ transforms sitcom format by putting wife at the focus
The classic sitcom couple involves a dopey husband who drinks beer and cracks jokes, and his pretty wife who’s always equipped with an eye roll for whatever comes out of his mouth. She’s usually not a well-developed character.
Credits
Guest:
- Valerie Armstrong - creator and executive producer of “Kevin Can F**k Himself”