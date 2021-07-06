Attorney General Merrick Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions during DOJ review

Federal executions surged during the end of former President Trump’s term, including 13 people in the final six months of his administration. But last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland paused federal executions while the Justice Department reviews its policies and procedures.

“The question regarding this federal moratorium on the death penalty is really whether or not President Biden will make good on his promise to permanently end the death penalty on the federal level,” says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson.

Also a judge in Alameda County recently ruled that the California DMV is violating the privacy rights of drivers who’ve had their license suspended on suspicion of drunk driving.