What’s the future of girls’ education in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is retaking the country?

The Taliban is taking over Afghanistan faster than the Biden administration expected. It now controls two-thirds of the country. National security experts and military leaders worry the collapse of the capital Kabul could be imminent. But President Joe Biden hasn’t wavered on pulling out American troops as our two-decade involvement in the country draws to a close.

During that time, women enjoyed new freedoms and a generation went to school and pursued careers. Now that the Taliban is back, what will happen to them?



Washington Post national security reporter Alex Horton profiled a girls’ high school in Afghanistan where students and graduates are trying to figure out their future once the U.S. leaves.