While many businesses permanently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the flower industry is booming. Florists saw a big bump over the holidays and for Valentine’s Day. They’re seeing more business on regular days too. After all, sending a bouquet is a safe and lovely way to reach out to someone you haven’t seen in awhile.
Flower power: Florists are seeing a big jump in business during pandemic
