Flower power: Florists are seeing a big jump in business during pandemic

Sending and receiving flowers has been one way of staying connected to other people and nature while being sheltered at home. Here’s one artful arrangement of spring flowers by Whit Hazen. Photo by Whit McClure.

While many businesses permanently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the flower industry is booming. Florists saw a big bump over the holidays and for Valentine’s Day. They’re seeing more business on regular days too. After all, sending a bouquet is a safe and lovely way to reach out to someone you haven’t seen in awhile. 


WHIT HAZEN, a boutique floral design studio in Los Angeles, now delivers flowers for all occasions, from condolences to celebrations and everything in between. Here’s one artful arrangement to celebrate a baby’s arrival. Photo by Whit McClure.

