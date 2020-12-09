Suspected Chinese spy infiltrates US political circles for years, targets Californians like Rep. Eric Swalwell

Axios reports that a suspected Chinese spy used her charm, money, and sex to access U.S. lawmakers as they rose from local governments to Congress. Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

It sounds like a Cold War spy novel: A beautiful Chinese espionage agent uses her charm, money, and sex to gain access to American lawmakers, spending years cultivating assets as they rose from local government to the halls of Congress. Chief among these lawmakers is Congressman Eric Swalwell. Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian spent a year reporting this for Axios.

Credits

Guest:
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian - China reporter for Axios

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser