It sounds like a Cold War spy novel: A beautiful Chinese espionage agent uses her charm, money, and sex to gain access to American lawmakers, spending years cultivating assets as they rose from local government to the halls of Congress. Chief among these lawmakers is Congressman Eric Swalwell. Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian spent a year reporting this for Axios.
Suspected Chinese spy infiltrates US political circles for years, targets Californians like Rep. Eric Swalwell
Credits
Guest:
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian - China reporter for Axios
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser