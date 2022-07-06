How are Instagram, Facebook, Google treating privacy in post-Roe world?

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the justices rule on Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2022.

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the justices rule on Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2022. Photo by Jim Bourg/Reuters.

As states cobble together new laws either banning or protecting abortion, social media companies are caught in the middle. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is accused of removing ads, memes, or any posts offering abortion pills. Google says it’ll delete location data if its tracking system shows a trip to an abortion clinic. All this data that the tech industry is constantly watching, selling, and mining could be used to prosecute abortion seekers.

