COVID has been surging this summer, with nearly every state showing high or very high levels of the infectious disease circulating in wastewater, according to the CDC. Plus, kids are back in school, and travel is picking up this Labor Day weekend.

People should get the latest booster, which covers the FLiRT variant, if they fall into these two categories, recommends Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena: If they haven’t been vaccinated in over a year, are healthy, and under age 65; and if they’re over 65, and haven’t been vaxxed in more than three months.

“There's so much virus circulating right now, and there's such a high risk of acquiring, and I think getting it as soon as possible is a good idea,” she emphasizes.

Shriner points out that many people thought they only needed the first two shots, but this protection doesn’t last a lifetime.

“The problem is the vaccine doesn't prevent you from being infected, and there still is a substantial risk for significant illness. We still have quite a few people who are hospitalized, and not the death rate that we saw before, but still hospitalized.”

She continues, “Our populations are often elderly. We have lots of folks who are immunocompromised. So you're not only vaccinating for yourself. You're vaccinating for other people that are around you that could have a very bad outcome if they get COVID. And finally, it's just a good idea. The vaccines are highly protective. They're very, very safe. And they will keep you from getting severe disease. They may protect you from dying. And they also will keep you from developing things like long COVID.”

Read more: Long COVID: Millions have it. Why do we still know so little?

As people are traveling this Labor Day weekend and into the fall and holidays, Shriner reminds folks that masking is still wise if you’re at airports (and on planes). “Masking protects you from influenza, protects you from RSV and tuberculosis. So it's a very effective way of infection prevention.”

Testing is also worthwhile. “For example, I'm having a gathering this weekend with some friends that are coming in from different parts of the state, one from Colorado, and they're all testing before they get here to spend time all together. So it's a good way of saying, ‘Hey, nobody's got COVID. Right now, we're pretty safe, and we can really enjoy our holiday get-together without having to wear masks once we're together.’”

Meanwhile, viruses from mosquitoes are spreading. Anthony Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus, and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is circulating in Massachusetts.

Shriner says that West Nile virus has become a global pathogen; and while EEE is rare, it’s very serious and is associated with increased mosquito populations.

“The planet is getting warmer. Mosquitoes like a warm climate, and so they breed much more effectively in warm situations, and that's what we're really seeing. We also have the emergence of different populations of mosquitoes, different types of mosquitoes that can carry these diseases — not just eastern equine virus, but also Zika virus. There's this new thing called Oropouche virus. And we had a case of dengue here in Pasadena a few months ago that wasn't from someone who traveled outside the country. So I think this is our future, and it is important to try to do mosquito abatement and also individuals to protect themselves.”

EEE could migrate to the West Coast, but Shriner says there’s a possibility the infected mosquito population could die off during winter.

“We need to be vigilant. And I can tell you — we met with the LA county health departments and IP (infection preventionists) directors yesterday, and we're all looking for it, and testing for it, and they're being very vigilant, so we would see it if it started emerging,” she explains.

The best way to avoid getting bitten is to wear long sleeves and pants. That’s because while most mosquitoes bite at dusk and dawn, some are out all day long.

Shriner also recommends using a DEET-containing mosquito repellent, and removing standing bodies of water around your yard or inside your house, where the creatures can breed.

“These infections, in large part, are still relatively uncommon. But when they happen, they can be devastating.”