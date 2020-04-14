Tossed crops, dumped milk: Coronavirus disrupts US food supply

Disruptions in the food supply chain are leading to empty produce bins and shelves at some grocery stores in California.

Several meat production plants have shut down recently because of COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. In South Dakota, more than 200 workers at a pork plant got sick.

On the other end, some grocery stores closed because of outbreaks. Trader Joe’s in South Pasadena is closed after a worker there tested positive. It plans to reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean.

Elsewhere, farmers are tossing tons of eggs, dumping thousands of gallons of milk into manure pits, and plowing under fresh vegetables.

