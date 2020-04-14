Several meat production plants have shut down recently because of COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. In South Dakota, more than 200 workers at a pork plant got sick.
On the other end, some grocery stores closed because of outbreaks. Trader Joe’s in South Pasadena is closed after a worker there tested positive. It plans to reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean.
Elsewhere, farmers are tossing tons of eggs, dumping thousands of gallons of milk into manure pits, and plowing under fresh vegetables.
Farmers are dumping millions of gallons of milk. Burying thousands of onions. Plowing vegetables back into the soil.— David Yaffe-Bellany (@yaffebellany) April 11, 2020
The pandemic has created staggering amounts of food waste, even as people struggle financially. It's tragic and dystopian. w/ @mcorkery5: https://t.co/MTQhAbJPkY