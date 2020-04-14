Several meat production plants have shut down recently because of COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. In South Dakota, more than 200 workers at a pork plant got sick.

On the other end, some grocery stores closed because of outbreaks. Trader Joe’s in South Pasadena is closed after a worker there tested positive. It plans to reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean.

Elsewhere, farmers are tossing tons of eggs, dumping thousands of gallons of milk into manure pits, and plowing under fresh vegetables.