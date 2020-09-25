Critics review “Ava,” starring Jessica Chastian as an international assassin who must fight for her survival when a job goes wrong; “Ottolenghi and the Cakes Of Versailles,”an indie documentary about Yotam Ottolenghi and other famous pastry chefs who put on a Versailles-themed food gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art; “Push,” a documentary about the worldwide affordable housing shortage in large cities; “Kajillionaire,” about a family of criminals who brings in a stranger for their big heist.
Heist comedy ‘Kajillionaire’ may be director Miranda July’s best film, says critic
