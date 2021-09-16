Will Trumpism take over the CA GOP following gubernatorial recall election?

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder speaks after the polls close on the recall election in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder speaks after the polls close on the recall election in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Mike Blake.

As of noon today, 64% of voters in California’s gubernatorial recall election say they wanted to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. While former conservative radio host Larry Elder dominated the second question on the ballot — who should replace Newsom if he’s ousted — some 4 million people left the question blank. That’s nearly twice the number of people who voted for Elder. What does all this mean for the state’s Republican Party?

