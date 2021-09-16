As of noon today, 64% of voters in California’s gubernatorial recall election say they wanted to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. While former conservative radio host Larry Elder dominated the second question on the ballot — who should replace Newsom if he’s ousted — some 4 million people left the question blank. That’s nearly twice the number of people who voted for Elder. What does all this mean for the state’s Republican Party?
Will Trumpism take over the CA GOP following gubernatorial recall election?
- Devon Mathis - California Assemblyman for the 26th district