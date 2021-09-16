Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat parasites, especially in livestock. But some prominent conservative media figures have been touting it as the pandemic’s next miracle drug, like podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently tested positive.

But there’s no scientific evidence that ivermectin has any benefit when it comes to treating COVID. Some emergency rooms are treating people for ingesting the drug at dangerous levels. How did this particular drug become a thing — the new hydroxychloroquine?