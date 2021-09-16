Vax mandate for LA bars is set for October. Will fully vaccinated people feel safe enough to resume nightlife?

In LA County starting next month, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. Photo by Shutterstock.

LA County will soon require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the official order from the health department will come this week and go into effect in early October. 

As of now, the county isn’t mandating proof of vaccination for other indoor spaces like restaurants and gyms. So far, about two-thirds of LA County residents have at least one shot. But are fully vaccinated people ready to ditch concerns and enjoy LA’s nightlife, especially while breakthrough cases are still happening?

Credits

Guest:

  • Monica Gandhi - infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at UCSF

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser