LA County will soon require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the official order from the health department will come this week and go into effect in early October.

As of now, the county isn’t mandating proof of vaccination for other indoor spaces like restaurants and gyms. So far, about two-thirds of LA County residents have at least one shot. But are fully vaccinated people ready to ditch concerns and enjoy LA’s nightlife, especially while breakthrough cases are still happening?