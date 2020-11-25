‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ dives into holiday mythology in a big way, says critic

Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in “The Christmas Chronicles 2.”

Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in “The Christmas Chronicles 2.” Photo by Joseph Lederer/Netflix.

Critics review “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” about Santa Claus and a teenager who try to save Christmas from a troublemaker who aims to cancel the holiday forever; “Happiest Season,” a romantic comedy about proposing to your partner and coming out to your conservative family; “Zappa,” a documentary about Frank Zappa’s life as a musician, father, and activist; “Lovers Rock,” which is set at a blues party in 1980 and directed by Steve McQueen. 

Credits

Guests:
Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin