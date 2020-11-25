Critics review “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” about Santa Claus and a teenager who try to save Christmas from a troublemaker who aims to cancel the holiday forever; “Happiest Season,” a romantic comedy about proposing to your partner and coming out to your conservative family; “Zappa,” a documentary about Frank Zappa’s life as a musician, father, and activist; “Lovers Rock,” which is set at a blues party in 1980 and directed by Steve McQueen.
‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ dives into holiday mythology in a big way, says critic
