The National Institutes of Health is sponsoring 75 clinical trials across the world for a possible treatment for COVID-19. They’re all testing a drug called Remdesivir, which was originally developed as treatment for Ebola. Some of those trials are happening at UCSF, Stanford and UCLA. We speak with UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang, who’s heading the trial.
UCLA doctor on leading Remdesivir trials as possible COVID-19 treatment
Credits
Guest:
Dr. Otto Yang - David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin