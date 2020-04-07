UCLA doctor on leading Remdesivir trials as possible COVID-19 treatment

Hosted by
UCLA Royce Hall, April 5, 2020.

UCLA Royce Hall, April 5, 2020. Photo by Amy Ta.

The National Institutes of Health is sponsoring 75 clinical trials across the world for a possible treatment for COVID-19. They’re all testing a drug called Remdesivir, which was originally developed as treatment for Ebola. Some of those trials are happening at UCSF, Stanford and UCLA. We speak with UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang, who’s heading the trial.

Credits

Guest:
Dr. Otto Yang - David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin