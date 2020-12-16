FDA approves first at-home COVID test: About $30 each, no prescription

A person uses Ellume's first over-the-counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test, which can be used at home, in this undated handout image. Photo by Ellume/Handout via REUTERS.

The FDA just issued an emergency authorization for an at-home rapid COVID-19 test. People can do it themselves without a prescription. Results come in 20 minutes. The tests are expected to cost around $30.

