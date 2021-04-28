Getty Center staff spent 6000 hours trying to keep moths out of galleries during past year

While the Getty Center was empty over the pandemic year, moths entered the gallery spaces, and staff spent thousands of hours trying to remove them.

While the Getty Center was empty over the pandemic year, moths entered the gallery spaces, and staff spent thousands of hours trying to remove them. Photo by Shutterstock.

LA’s museums were devoid of human life for most of last year. Unexpected guests crept into the gallery spaces: moths. At the Getty Center, staff spent thousands of hours undertaking a massive moth remediation

