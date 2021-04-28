LA’s museums were devoid of human life for most of last year. Unexpected guests crept into the gallery spaces: moths. At the Getty Center, staff spent thousands of hours undertaking a massive moth remediation.
Getty Center staff spent 6000 hours trying to keep moths out of galleries during past year
