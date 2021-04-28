Riverside and San Bernardino Counties rank number one and two on the list of most polluted air in the nation, according to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report. Amazon and other retailers have built massive warehouses there, meaning lots of diesel trucks traveling in and out, which has led to a rise in respiratory diseases, particularly in children.
Respiratory illnesses are up in Inland Empire as more Amazon delivery trucks hit the road
