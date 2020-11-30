Supreme Court hears a big immigration case, Amy Coney Barrett swings the court to the right

Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in a campaign to encourage New Yorkers to complete the U.S. Census in New York, United States on Thursday, September 19, 2020. Today, November 30, 2020, the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether undocumented immigrants should be excluded from the U.S. Census.

Mayor Bill de Blasio participates in a campaign to encourage New Yorkers to complete the U.S. Census in New York, United States on Thursday, September 19, 2020. Today, November 30, 2020, the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether undocumented immigrants should be excluded from the U.S. Census. Photo by Michael Appleton / Mayoral Photography Office / Handout / Latin America News Agency.

Can undocumented immigrants be excluded from the Census? That’s the question before the Supreme Court today. The Trump administration is arguing they should be. A win for Trump means California could lose two House seats. But other large states controlled by Republicans, like Texas and Florida, could also lose political clout.

Also America got a taste last week of how much the newest Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, could shift the court to the right. Last Wednesday, she joined the court’s four most conservative justices to stop New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel