Can undocumented immigrants be excluded from the Census? That’s the question before the Supreme Court today. The Trump administration is arguing they should be. A win for Trump means California could lose two House seats. But other large states controlled by Republicans, like Texas and Florida, could also lose political clout.

Also America got a taste last week of how much the newest Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, could shift the court to the right. Last Wednesday, she joined the court’s four most conservative justices to stop New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings.