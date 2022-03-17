‘Master’ is intelligent combo of ‘Get Out’ and ‘Dear White People,’ says critic

Regina Hall and Amber Gray star in “Master.” Courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Critics review new movie releases: “Deep Water,” about a wealthy husband who lets his wife cheat so they can avoid a divorce, then he comes the main suspect when her lovers disappear; “Cheaper by the Dozen,” about a blended family of 12 people who juggle their home life and family business, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff; “Umma,” about a Korean immigrant who lives on a U.S. farm with her daughter, and their lives get disrupted when the cremated ashes of her estranged mom arrive; “Alice,” about an enslaved woman in the antebellum South who escapes her plantation; and “Master,” about Black women who go through similar experiences at a mainly white college in New England. 

Credits

Guests:

  • Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
  • William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins