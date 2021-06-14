Houston health care workers challenge their hospital's vaccine mandate. Judge dismisses the lawsuit

This weekend, a federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit filed by workers at Houston Methodist hospital who objected to a mandatory vaccine program. Initially, the hospital required its employees to receive a vaccine. Most complied, but some refused and took the hospital to court. They argued the vaccine was untested and a vaccine mandate wasn’t legal. It’s one of the first cases of its kind as employers try to tightrope through reopening.

Also, news broke last week that former President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice subpoenaed the data of journalists and political opponents. It was part of the administration’s hunt for leakers of information in news stories about the Russia investigation.