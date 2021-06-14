Israel’s new prime minister has California roots. How will Naftali Bennett shape his country?

Monday marked Naftali Bennett’s first day as Israel’s prime minister. The politician replaced Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving Israeli leader, after winning by one vote on Sunday. Bennett is more conservative than his predecessor, once saying he’d do everything in his power to prevent the creation of an independent Palestinian state. He’s also made clear that he wants to annex the West Bank. Now he’s softening that stance because his new coalition includes an Israeli-Arab leader. What does Bennett’s leadership mean for the Middle East and the U.S.?