If Merrick Garland is confirmed as attorney general, how will he run the Justice Department?

It’s day one of Judge Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is President Biden’s pick to be the next U.S. attorney general. Garland is expected to breeze through the two-day hearings before the committee and win confirmation from the full Senate next month.

Garland has long been seen as a safe choice, even though Republicans refused to consider his nomination to the Supreme Court during the last year of the Obama administration.

Garland said today that investigating the January 6 Capitol riots will be his first priority. He also plans to beef up the department’s civil rights division.