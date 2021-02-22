The Supreme Court today rejected former President Donald Trump’s final appeal to keep his tax returns out of the hands of prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. The office began investigating him over payments he made just before the 2016 election to two women who claimed they had affairs with him. The investigation has expanded since then — and likely includes the Trump Organization’s broader business dealings.

The court also announced today that it will not hear a handful of Republican challenges to Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election results.

The court did agree to take up challenges to two Trump administration policies. One barred the federal government from giving family planning funding to abortion clinics. The other would have allowed the government to deny green cards and visas to immigrants who may need to use public assistance programs like food stamps.