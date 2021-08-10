Why privacy advocates are worried about Apple’s plan to turn over child porn photos to law enforcement

Apple says when it finds images of child porn on its iCloud storage database, it’ll report them to law enforcement. Photo by Shutterstock.

Apple announced it will start reporting images of child pornography it finds in its iCloud storage database to law enforcement. The company will use a new technology called “hashing” that scans for these types of images. Child safety organizations praise the move, but privacy advocates worry the feature could morph into other types of activity surveillance, like participation in political protest. 

