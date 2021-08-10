How Hollywood is weathering the Delta variant as production ramps up

Hollywood is back in action — bigger than before. The number of shoot days in LA County is slightly higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to FilmLA. But there’s one hitch: the Delta variant. The strict COVID testing system Hollywood has developed to keep sets safe hasn’t been enough to stop its spread.

At least half a dozen TV shoots have had outbreaks, including the competition show “The Masked Singer.” It reported 12 cases of coronavirus last week.

Now Netflix announced it will require proof of vaccination for its actors and those working closely with them. It’s the first major production company to mandate vaccines. What have been some of the ups and downs of shooting during the pandemic?

“To get financing for a production to go forward, they need insurance. And insurers are sort of saying, ‘You can go forward but only if your cast and crew are vaccinated,’” says Anousha Sakoui, entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times.