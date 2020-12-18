LA DA George Gascón is dropping sentencing enhancements. City Councilman Paul Koretz is criticizing that

Los Angeles City Hall.

Los Angeles City Hall. Photo by Neon Tommy (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Last week, just moments after George Gascón took office as LA County’s new district attorney, he announced a slate of big reforms. That includes ending cash bail for non-violent crimes, no longer seeking the death penalty, and preventing prosecutors from seeking enhanced sentences.

Sentencing enhancements are typically used when a defendant has a prior felony record or is suspected of gang activity.

But LA City Councilman Paul Koretz says a blanket removal on sentencing enhancements would also apply to hate crimes. And that has him concerned. So this week he introduced a resolution opposing that aspect of Gascón’s DA policy shakeup.

Credits

Guest:
Paul Koretz - LA City Councilmember for District 5, which includes neighborhoods in West LA and Encino - @paulkoretzcd5

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser