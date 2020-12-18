Critics review “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s play of the same name, about the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis; “Education,” the fifth and final installment of director Steve McQueen's “Small Axe” series about pivotal moments of Black British history; “Greenland,” about an apocalyptic series of comets hitting the earth’s surface; “Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated film about a secret agent who tries to prevent World War III.
Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis ‘absolutely tear it up’ in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ says critic
Guests:
Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx, Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire
Madeleine Brand
