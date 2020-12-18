Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis ‘absolutely tear it up’ in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ says critic

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Colman Domingo as Cutler, Michael Potts as Slow Drag and Glynn Turman as Toledo in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Colman Domingo as Cutler, Michael Potts as Slow Drag and Glynn Turman as Toledo in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Photo by David Lee/NETFLIX.

Critics review “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s play of the same name, about the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis; “Education,” the fifth and final installment of director Steve McQueen's “Small Axe” series about pivotal moments of Black British history; “Greenland,” about an apocalyptic series of comets hitting the earth’s surface; “Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated film about a secret agent who tries to prevent World War III.

