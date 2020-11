California is expected to reach a million COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Nearly a dozen counties regressed back to more restrictive tiers in the state’s pandemic reopening plan. The nation also had a record number of hospitalizations on Tuesday — nearly 62,000.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the presidential race, and that’s hampering President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to get his COVID-19 response plans ready for when he takes over in January.