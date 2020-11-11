California is poised to hit 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday. Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the virus with more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday. For the first time since the pandemic hit, LA residents received an emergency alert text with a warning that cases are rising and a link to get tested. This surge means LA will likely stay at the most restrictive level on the governor’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Meanwhile in LA on Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to look at ways to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from office or at least strip him of his power.