Tough decisions around gathering with family for Thanksgiving during COVID

Many people usually look forward to Thanksgiving — the food and time with family and friends. But the holiday will be different because of COVID-19.

Thanksgiving is two weeks away. Many people usually look forward to the food and time with family and friends. But the holiday will be different because of COVID-19. Many are wondering whether it’s safe to travel, if they’ll get their family members sick, and whether they should just stay home and skip the whole thing. 

“This is a really challenging set of decisions with no real clear answers,” says Brown University professor Emily Oster. She studies the risks of personal decisions during times of major uncertainty.

Emily Oster - economics professor at Brown University

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel