Thanksgiving is two weeks away. Many people usually look forward to the food and time with family and friends. But the holiday will be different because of COVID-19. Many are wondering whether it’s safe to travel, if they’ll get their family members sick, and whether they should just stay home and skip the whole thing.

“This is a really challenging set of decisions with no real clear answers,” says Brown University professor Emily Oster. She studies the risks of personal decisions during times of major uncertainty.