Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama might get another shot at unionizing

Hosted by
Protestors in New York City hold signs and march on a picket line across from Amazon's Whole Foods Market — in solidarity with the Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama who were trying to unionize, February 20, 2021.

Protestors in New York City hold signs and march on a picket line across from Amazon's Whole Foods Market — in solidarity with the Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama who were trying to unionize, February 20, 2021. Photo by Ron Adar/Shutterstock.

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get another chance at forming the company’s first-ever union. The news comes after a federal labor official found that Amazon may have violated U.S. labor laws by trying to influence the vote. The e-commerce company is expected to appeal the decision, and there’s no final word on whether a second vote will happen. The initial vote in April wasn’t a close one, however. Warehouse employees voted against unionizing by a margin of more than 2-1. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Michell Eloy

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser