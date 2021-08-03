More than 9 million job openings exist in the U.S. right now, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s about double the number from the start of the pandemic, and it reflects growing demand for labor as businesses try to fully reopen and restaff.

Press Play has talked to local business owners who say they’re struggling to hire people, even though 9.5 million Americans are still unemployed.

While experts debate whether a labor shortage truly exists, some industries have already found their solution in the prison system.