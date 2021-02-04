With limited opportunities in professional kitchens these days, some enterprising chefs have turned their personal kitchens into pop-up takeout spots. They use Instagram to promote their menus. You can order jeweled Persian rice, gorgeously decorated baked goods, or meticulously curated banchan. But it can be tricky. You have to be in the know to get an order in.
Some chefs are using Instagram to create and promote pop-up takeout menus
Credits
Guest:
Tejal Rao - California restaurant critic for The New York Times
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser