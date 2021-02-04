Some chefs are using Instagram to create and promote pop-up takeout menus

A pie baked by LA resident Caroline Kaufmann, who uses Instagram to sell her homemade sweets. Photo by Caroline Kaufmann.

With limited opportunities in professional kitchens these days, some enterprising chefs have turned their personal kitchens into pop-up takeout spots. They use Instagram to promote their menus. You can order jeweled Persian rice, gorgeously decorated baked goods, or meticulously curated banchan. But it can be tricky. You have to be in the know to get an order in. 

