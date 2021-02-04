This Sunday’s Super Bowl game will be a historic moment for women in sports. For the first time ever, two women will be coaching. They are Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust. They’re both part of the coaching staff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.
