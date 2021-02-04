NFL milestone: Two women will coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year’s Super Bowl

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar speaks during the Kansas City Chiefs virtual media availability on Feb. 1, 2021 ahead of Super Bowl LV to be held in Tampa Bay, FL.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar speaks during the Kansas City Chiefs virtual media availability on Feb. 1, 2021 ahead of Super Bowl LV to be held in Tampa Bay, FL. Screen Capture by Sipa USA.

This Sunday’s Super Bowl game will be a historic moment for women in sports. For the first time ever, two women will be coaching. They are Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust. They’re both part of the coaching staff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa. 

Credits

Guest:
Diandra Loux - reporter covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sports Illustrated

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser