Today Amazon announced its plan to purchase movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for nearly $8.45 billion. That means soon, the e-commerce giant could own blockbuster films like “Rocky” and “Legally Blonde.” They’re just a few of the 4,000 movies in the studio’s vast library. Amazon would also own about 17,000 TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Apprentice.”
Amazon to acquire MGM. How will the merger impact Hollywood?
