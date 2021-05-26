Amazon to acquire MGM. How will the merger impact Hollywood?

MGM will come under the ownership of Amazon in a $8.45 billion deal.

MGM will come under the ownership of Amazon in a $8.45 billion deal. Photo by Shutterstock.

Today Amazon announced its plan to purchase movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for nearly $8.45 billion. That means soon, the e-commerce giant could own blockbuster films like “Rocky” and “Legally Blonde.” They’re just a few of the 4,000 movies in the studio’s vast library. Amazon would also own about 17,000 TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Apprentice.” 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser