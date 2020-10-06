LA playwright Larissa FastHorse on becoming a MacArthur ‘genius’

Two Los Angeles residents won MacArthur “genius” grants today. The grants recognize people demonstrating “exceptional creativity” and “promise for important future advances” in their fields. Winners receive $625,000 to spend however they want.

One of the local winners is playwright Larissa FastHorse, a dual citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and the U.S.

The other winner is Natalie Molina, a historian at USC who researches how racial labels applied to immigrants 100 years ago continue to shape public policy.