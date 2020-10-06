Who’s behind the QAnon conspiracy theory, and are they hiding in plain sight?

Who is the person fueling QAnon, one of the most insidious and damaging conspiracy theories in American political history? Q is the supposed anonymous government official dropping hints online about a vast criminal conspiracy involving Democrats and liberal elites.

For the last three years, Q’s anonymity has helped the baseless conspiracy jump from the dark corners of the internet into the mainstream. The FBI has labeled it a domestic terrorism threat.

But there’s growing consensus about Q’s identity and that he’s been hiding in plain sight.

PJ Vogt, co-host of the podcast “Reply All,” looked into the theories circulating on the internet about who Q might be.