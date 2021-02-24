Bored at home during COVID? Let ambience videos take you to a cafe, the woods, or outer space

For those who can work from home during the pandemic, it’s tedious to sit in the same place all day. But for a change of scenery, people can pretend to sit in a cafe with a steaming cup of coffee in front of them and the faint sound of dishes clinking in the background. Or maybe they’d prefer to take a slow carriage ride through the woods, or drift slowly through outer space.

YouTube creators want to help people feel like they’re somewhere else, even as they’re sending emails from the couch.

These ambience videos are much in the vein of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response). The videos feature soft soundscapes of calming spaces to help people study, sleep, or just indulge in a little fantasy.