One new coronavirus variant is homegrown in California. New research coming out of UC San Francisco suggests California’s variant could account for 90% of infections in this state by the end of March. There are concerns that it’s more transmissible or could outwit vaccines currently on the market.
California’s COVID variant: How it spreads and if vaccines are less effective against it
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong - professor of medicine who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of California San Francisco
