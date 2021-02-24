California’s COVID variant: How it spreads and if vaccines are less effective against it

Lynda Barbieri, a Santa Clara County resident, is inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by clinical nurse Lynette Ancheta at a vaccination site run by the Santa Clara County health department at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California, U.S. February 9, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

One new coronavirus variant is homegrown in California. New research coming out of UC San Francisco suggests California’s variant could account for 90% of infections in this state by the end of March. There are concerns that it’s more transmissible or could outwit vaccines currently on the market. 

