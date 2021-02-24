There are about 1000 shops that sell weed in LA. Most of them are unlicensed and doing these sales illegally. Fewer than one out of every five pot shops is licensed by the city, meaning the rest are part of LA’s “gray market.” Many of the workers at these shops are also unaware until it’s too late and the police are busting down the door to arrest everyone on-site.
Recreational marijuana is legal in LA. But most shops selling it are not
