Ditching Friday night out? Subtracting things from your life can be beneficial, and science proves it

Many KCRW listeners told Press Play they wanted to continue doing less now that the state has fully reopened. That means having fewer social commitments, normalizing weekend nights at home, spending less time at work and way less time commuting.



Life becomes richer by subtracting things from it — something often overlooked. That’s according to Leidy Klotz, associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and author of the book “Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less.”