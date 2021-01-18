Vaccinations are going slowly in California. LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner is offering to use schools as vaccine sites. More than 400 school nurses could administer the shots. The supply needs to be increased too. President-elect Joe Biden’s goal is to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office. KCRW looks at how he aims to fight COVID-19, part of a week-long series on Biden’s plans for the next four years.
Joe Biden’s plans to ramp up COVID vaccine distribution
Credits
Guest:
Sheryl Gay Stolberg - New York Times’ Washington correspondent covering health policy - @SherylNYT
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser