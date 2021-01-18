‘MLK/FBI’ documentary looks at J. Edgar Hoover’s campaign to discredit Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King and Governor Edmund G. Brown during a Freedom Rally at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. An audience of 12,000 was expected at the 18,000-seat venue. When over 25,000 people showed up to hear King speak, many remained outside and listened to the speech over loudspeakers. Photograph dated June 18, 1961. Photo Collection/Courtesy of Los Angeles Public Library.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we celebrate one of the nation’s most effective and inspiring leaders. But there’s a lot more to the MLK story than his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Newly declassified documents reveal the extent to which the FBI tried to sabotage King and the civil rights movement.

MLK’s longtime aide and friend Clarence Jones reveals in the new documentary “MLK/FBI”: “In a memo dated the 30th of August, no later than that, the second person in the FBI … sends an urgent memo in which he says after the March on Washington, it’s clear that MLK Jr. is the most dangerous negro in America.”

