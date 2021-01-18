On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we celebrate one of the nation’s most effective and inspiring leaders. But there’s a lot more to the MLK story than his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Newly declassified documents reveal the extent to which the FBI tried to sabotage King and the civil rights movement.

MLK’s longtime aide and friend Clarence Jones reveals in the new documentary “MLK/FBI”: “In a memo dated the 30th of August, no later than that, the second person in the FBI … sends an urgent memo in which he says after the March on Washington, it’s clear that MLK Jr. is the most dangerous negro in America.”