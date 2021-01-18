How Trump’s impeachment trial might unfold, whether NRA can skirt investigation by declaring bankruptcy

The Senate heads back to Washington on Tuesday, a day before Joe Biden is inaugurated. One of its primary responsibilities will be to again hold an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, this time on the charge of inciting an insurrection. The trial is not likely to start immediately. The Senate can’t begin until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally sends over the new article of impeachment.

Also late last week, the National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy and said it plans to leave New York and reincorporate in Texas.