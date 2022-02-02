The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com launched into the American mainstream in November when it announced it bought the naming rights to one of the most iconic sports arenas in the country — LA’s Staples Center. Now the company has announced it's been hacked. Thieves stole $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies. As it turns out, heists like these are common in the cryptocurrency world.
$30 million recently stolen from Crypto.com. Major heists like it are all too common
Credits
Guest:
- Kim Zetter - investigative reporter covering cybersecurity and hacking - @KimZetter