Why the alt-right and anti-vaxxers are aligned against COVID-19 vaccine

Anti-vaccine protestors stand outside the U.S. Grant Hotel following U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival in San Diego, California, U.S., September 18, 2019.

Anti-vaccine protestors stand outside the U.S. Grant Hotel following U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival in San Diego, California, U.S., September 18, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Tom Brenner

As COVID-19 spreads through grocery stores, casinos, and private gatherings, a number of anti-government groups in California are joining forces. Anti-vaccine activists, the alt-right, and even small business owners have found common ground against the state’s strict stay-at-home orders and business closures. Meanwhile, California faces the worst coronavirus spread since the pandemic began. Now health officials fear what this could mean for the rollout of the vaccine.

LA Times: Anti-vaccine and alt-right groups team up to stoke fears of COVID-19 vaccine

Credits

Guest:
Anita Chabria - state politics reporter for the LA Times

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Nihar Patel