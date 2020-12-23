As COVID-19 spreads through grocery stores, casinos, and private gatherings, a number of anti-government groups in California are joining forces. Anti-vaccine activists, the alt-right, and even small business owners have found common ground against the state’s strict stay-at-home orders and business closures. Meanwhile, California faces the worst coronavirus spread since the pandemic began. Now health officials fear what this could mean for the rollout of the vaccine.
LA Times: Anti-vaccine and alt-right groups team up to stoke fears of COVID-19 vaccine